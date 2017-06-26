BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech enters into agreement for going-private transaction
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction
June 26 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Medtronic - agreement to measure health outcomes for patients that choose to transition to pump therapy using Medtronic insulin pump featuring Smartguard technology
* Medtronic announces new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients currently on multiple daily insulin injections
* Lockheed Martin - Co's second GPS III satellite is now assembled and preparing for environmental testing, and third satellite is close behind