July 10 Medtronic Plc :

* Medtronic expands TAVR access to more patients with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis upon intermediate risk FDA approval

* Medtronic Plc- ‍expanded U.S. FDA approval of self-expanding Corevalve Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement platform​

* Medtronic - ‍Expanded FDA approval to include patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis who are at an intermediate risk for open-heart surgery​