LME launches bid for slice of $5 trillion London gold market
* Two tonnes of gold traded on first day of LMEprecious contract
July 10 Medtronic Plc :
* Medtronic expands TAVR access to more patients with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis upon intermediate risk FDA approval
* Medtronic Plc- expanded U.S. FDA approval of self-expanding Corevalve Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement platform
* Medtronic - Expanded FDA approval to include patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis who are at an intermediate risk for open-heart surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two tonnes of gold traded on first day of LMEprecious contract
* Dominion Energy moving forward on offshore wind project with global market leader DONG Energy as partner