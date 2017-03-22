FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
March 22, 2017 / 12:14 AM

BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc :

* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes

* Says subsidiary Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced offering of $1 billion principal amount of 1.700 percent senior notes due 2019

* Medtronic Plc - Its subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. has priced an offering of $850 million principal amount of 3.35 percent senior notes due 2027

* Medtronic Plc - Medtronic Inc has priced an offering of $150 million in principal amount of its 4.625 percent senior notes due 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

