5 months ago
BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators
April 5, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic announces worldwide voluntary field corrective action for Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators

* Medtronic - notifying customers worldwide of a voluntary field corrective action for all its Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 plus ventilators manufactured since 2010

* Medtronic - voluntary field corrective action conducted following reports ventilator may reset spontaneously during normal operation, without accompanying alarm

* Medtronic - since Aug 2012, and of more than 14,000 ventilators in use, Medtronic has received 12 reports of reset without an accompanying alarm

* Medtronic Plc says no patient injury or impairment has been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

