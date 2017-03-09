BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 9 Medtronic Plc:
* Medtronic-Launch of IN.PACT BTK study to evaluate effectiveness of using drug-coated balloon in patients with below-the-knee peripheral arterial disease
* Medtronic - IN.PACT 0.014 DCB is an investigational device being evaluated in Europe, does not have approved investigational device exemption in U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.