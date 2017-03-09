March 9 Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic-Launch of IN.PACT BTK study to evaluate effectiveness of using drug-coated balloon in patients with below-the-knee peripheral arterial disease

* Medtronic - IN.PACT 0.014 DCB is an investigational device being evaluated in Europe, does not have approved investigational device exemption in U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: