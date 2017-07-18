FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 minutes
BRIEF-Medtronic plc says ‍in June of 2017 company experienced a disruption in its information technology systems - SEC filing​
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Economy
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
U.S.
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in 22 minutes

BRIEF-Medtronic plc says ‍in June of 2017 company experienced a disruption in its information technology systems - SEC filing​

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic plc - for fiscal year 2018, company reiterates its expectation that its constant currency revenue growth will be in range of 4 to 5 percent

* Medtronic - ‍in Form 10-K filed with SEC on June 27, co reported that its information technology systems had been fully restored​

* Medtronic - for FY 2018, company reiterates adjusted diluted EPS growth will be in range of 9 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic says ‍company did not believe its fiscal year 2018 results of operations or financial condition would be materially affected by incident​

* Medtronic - ‍company expects growth at lower end of range in Q1​

* Medtronic - ‍reiterates guidance range for adjusted earnings per share growth for fiscal Q1 of 2018 at upper end of high-single digit range on a constant currency basis​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.95, revenue view $31.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic - ‍reiterates its prior guidance range for both fiscal Q1 and full year revenue growth on a constant currency basis in range of 4 to 5 percent​

* Medtronic - ‍fiscal year 2018 outlook does not include impact of divestiture of a portion of its patient monitoring and recovery division​

* Medtronic - ‍given its disruption, strong new product demand in Diabetes Group versus temporarily limited supply of sensors, sees revenue growth at lower end of Q1​ range

* FY2018 revenue view $31.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $7.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2vddA87) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.