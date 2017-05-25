FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medtronic Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33
May 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Medtronic Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic Plc - Q4 revenue of $7.9 billion grew 5% as reported; 5% at constant currency

* Medtronic Plc - RTG worldwide Q4 revenue of $1.951 billion increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic Plc - CVG worldwide q4 revenue of $2.848 billion increased 4 percent, or 5 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects constant currency revenue growth to be in range of 4 to 5 percent

* Medtronic Plc - in fiscal year 2018, company expects diluted non-GAAP EPS growth to be in range of 9 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic Plc - spine Q4 revenue of $676 million increased 3 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis

* Medtronic Plc - reiterated its long-term expectation of mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit EPS growth, both on a constant currency basis

* Medtronic Plc -in fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP EPS would be negatively affected by approximately $0.05 to $0.10, with about $0.03 to $0.05 impact in Q1

* Medtronic - 2018 guidance does not include impact of previously announced divestiture of portion of patient monitoring and recovery division to Cardinal Health

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $30.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medtronic - FY 2018 revenue could be positively affected by about $75 million - $175 million, including about negative $10 million - negative $60 million impact in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

