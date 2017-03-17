FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medtronic says data from surtavi trial showed co's self-expanding TAVR platform met primary endpoint at 2 years
March 17, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Medtronic says data from surtavi trial showed co's self-expanding TAVR platform met primary endpoint at 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Landmark surtavi clinical trial shows transcatheter aortic valve replacement (tavr) with the self-expanding platform performs as well as surgery in intermediate risk severe aortic stenosis patients

* Medtronic plc- data from surtavi trial showed co's self-expanding tavr platform met primary endpoint at 2 years

* Medtronic plc - results of surtavi trial have been submitted to fda to support an intermediate risk label expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

