BRIEF-Medtronic says data from surtavi trial showed co's self-expanding TAVR platform met primary endpoint at 2 years

March 17 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Landmark surtavi clinical trial shows transcatheter aortic valve replacement (tavr) with the self-expanding platform performs as well as surgery in intermediate risk severe aortic stenosis patients

