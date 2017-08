BRIEF-Medtronic says its Endurant II abdominal aortic aneurysm stent graft system continues to demonstrate long-term durability

April 26 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic Plc - reported its Endurant II abdominal aortic aneurysm (aaa) stent graft system continues to demonstrate long-term durability

* Medtronic Plc - five-year data from engage registry showed a 97.8 percent freedom from aneurysm-related mortality

* Medtronic Plc - data from engage registry demonstrated an 84.3 percent freedom from secondary endovascular procedures

* Medtronic Plc - five-year data from engage registry showed 89.4 percent stable or decrease diameter AAA sac at five years