BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Meere Company Inc :
* Says it will sell 11,177 shares of common stock from March 27 to March 31
* Says offering price is 48,450 won/share, 541.5 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rGA5Lu
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm