BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group

April 3 (Reuters) - Meetme Inc:

* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group

* if(we) acquisition is expected to contribute $9 million of adjusted EBITDA in first 12 months post-close

* Meetme Inc - if(we) acquisition is expected to provide combined company with a path forward for generating $150 million in annualized revenue

* Meetme Inc - if(we) acquisition is expected to provide combined company with a path forward for generating $150 million in annualized revenue

* Meetme Inc - if(we) acquisition is expected to provide combined company with a path forward for generating $50 million of adjusted EBITDA annually