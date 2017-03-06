FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Meetme Inc:

* Meetme to acquire if(we)

* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda

* Deal for $60.0 million in cash

* Meetme Inc - deal accretive to earnings in first 12 months after closing

* Company expects to fund acquisition from Meetme cash on hand and cash from operations

* Meetme Inc - expects that tagged and hi5 will remain separate brands and standalone mobile applications following closing of acquisition

* Meetme Inc - company has extended offers of employment to approximately 87 of company's 100 employees

* Meetme Inc - expects to also fund acquisition from other sources of financing available , including $30.0 million bank loan from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank

* Meetme Inc - Skout's co-founder and CTO Niklas Lindstrom has joined Meetme as chief technology officer

* Meetme Inc - Lindstrom replaces Meetme's former chief technology officer, Jonah Harris, who has agreed to remain with company

* Meetme Inc - Meetme's former CTO Rich Friedman has rejoined company as svp engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

