BRIEF-Mannai corporation acquires additional 17 pct stake in Gfi Informatique
* Acquires 17 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Boussard & Gavaudan through an offmarket transaction at a price per share of €8.00
July 11 MEGA SONIC SA
* ALLOCATES 2,000 SERIES F2 BONDS AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
* ALLOCATED BONDS BEAR FIXED INTEREST EQUAL TO 6 PERCENT PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE