BRIEF-Megafon expects flat or low single digit growth in 2017 revenues

March 16 (Reuters) - Megafon says:

* Q4 2016 net profit at 3.1 billion roubles ($53 million), down 42.3 percent year on year.

* Q4 revenue at 81.3 billion roubles, down 0.8 percent year on year.

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 29.1 billion roubles, down 1.6 percent year on year.

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 35.7 percent versus 36.0 percent in Q4 2015.

* Sees 2017 OIBDA at 112–118 billion roubles.

* Sees 2017 capex at 55-60 billion roubles.

* Expects flat or low single digit growth in 2017 revenues. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4687 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)