March 15 (Reuters) - Megalogic Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Lender has agreed to grant an unsecured loan in principal amount of hk$8 million to borrower

* Loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect unit of company and borrower

* Lender is easy loan finance limited, borrower is zhang qing, an executive director and a chairman of board of co