April 18 (Reuters) - Meganesuper Co Ltd

* Says it will establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo, on May 1

* New subsidiary will be engaged in design, development, manufacture and sale of eyeglasses-type wearable terminal and peripheral equipment

* New subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/avk1RT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)