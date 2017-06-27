BRIEF-Droneshield raises $1.25 mln through SPP and placement
* Droneshield raises $1.25 mln through SPP and placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Megaport Ltd
* To raise $27.8 million for international expansion and new product initiatives
* Capital raising also includes a fully underwritten institutional placement in australia to raise additional funds of $16.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Droneshield raises $1.25 mln through SPP and placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Self-driving startup Drive.ai said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in a second round of funding as the Silicon Valley company prepared to deploy its technology in pilot vehicles later this year.