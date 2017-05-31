FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mei Pharma says one patient in ME-401 study experienced grade 3 neutropenia
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mei Pharma says one patient in ME-401 study experienced grade 3 neutropenia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Mei Pharma Inc:

* Mei Pharma announces pre-specified response rate exceeded in dose-escalation study of ME-401 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and follicular lymphoma

* Mei Pharma -independent safety review committee finds no dose limiting toxicities, declares minimum biologically effective dose, recommends dose escalation

* Mei Pharma Inc says there have been no reports of ALT/AST elevations, colitis or pneumonitis, events commonly reported with other drugs in the class

* Mei Pharma Inc says one patient in study experienced grade 3 neutropenia that was considered related to study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

