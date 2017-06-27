Fitch Affirms 8 Indian Banks' IDRs; Downgrades BoI's VR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight Indian banks as follows: - State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) Limited (BoB NZ), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank (Canara), Bank of India (BoI), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI) and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis) have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. A full list of ra