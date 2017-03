March 23 Meikles Ltd:

* HY ended Sept 2016 revenue $225.9 million versus $225.7 million year ago

* HY loss before tax of $709,000 versus loss of $11.4 million year ago

* Says board has not declared an interim dividend

* Says group is expected to continue to enhance its ebitda performance