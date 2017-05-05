BRIEF-Solid Group posts qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
May 5 Meiloon Industrial Co Ltd :
* Co revises 2016 dividend payment plan and decides to pay no div for 2016
* In the previous plan, co decided to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.4 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SfUvks
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly net income attributable 53.3 million pesos versus loss of 2.1 million pesos
LOS ANGELES, May 21 (Variety.com) - As this weekend approached, the question lingered if "Alien: Covenant" would be able to unseat "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" from the top spot at the domestic box office.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies