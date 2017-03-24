BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Meitu Inc :
* Total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016 increased by 112.8 pct year on year to RMB1,578.6 million.
* Adjusted net loss for year ended December 31, 2016 reduced significantly by 23.9 pct year on year to RMB540.5 million
* No dividends have been paid or declared by the company during each of the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV