3 months ago
BRIEF-Mekonomen Q1 EBIT lags expectations
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 10, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mekonomen Q1 EBIT lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mekonomen Ab

* Mekonomen q1 ebit 126 million sek (121) vs Reuters poll forecast 132 mln

* Revenue increased 7 per cent to SEK 1,518 M (1,424)

* Sales in comparable units rose 5 per cent

* Says for the full year we see potential for an increasing overall total market as recent statistics shows that the number of miles driven increased for the third year in a row in Sweden, the car park is growing and new car sales have increased steadily the last years

* For Mekonomen Group, the potential for a stronger market is primarily linked to an increased car park for cars three years and older Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

