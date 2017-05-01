FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Melbourne IT says to acquire WME Group
May 1, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Melbourne IT says to acquire WME Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Melbourne IT Ltd:

* Melbourne IT to acquire WME Group

* Acquisition of WME Group is expected to generate EPS accretion of 12% to 18%

* Expected positive impact of approximately $6.5 million to $7.5 million (before synergies) on FY17 underlying EBITDA

* Underwritten rights issue raising $30.7m and $9m of debt to fund acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of 100% of WME Group for approximately $39 million

* WME Group expected to accelerate MLB's growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) through enhanced cross sell and customer retention

* Deal to be funded by debt of about $9 million and a fully underwritten $30.7 million rights offer of 1 share for every existing 7 shares at issue price of $2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

