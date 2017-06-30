BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Melco International Development Ltd :
* Company considers project at center for recreation and tourism to be "an exciting tourist opportunity in europe"
* Decided not to participate in current bidding process owing to other committed development projects in pipeline
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.