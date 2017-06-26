June 26 Melco Resorts Finance Limited

* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior notes offering

* Melco Resorts Finance Limited - proposes to conduct an international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025

* Melco Resorts Finance - net proceeds, together with cash on hand if applicable, will be used to repay in full a drawdown in amount of $350 million from revolving credit facility

* Melco Resorts Finance Limited -proposed additional notes to be issued under indenture under which co issued US$650 million of 4.875% senior notes due 2025