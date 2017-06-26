June 26 Melco Resorts Finance Limited
* Melco Resorts Finance announces proposed 4.875% senior
notes offering
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited - proposes to conduct an
international offering of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
* Melco Resorts Finance - net proceeds, together with cash
on hand if applicable, will be used to repay in full a drawdown
in amount of $350 million from revolving credit facility
* Melco Resorts Finance Limited -proposed additional notes
to be issued under indenture under which co issued US$650
million of 4.875% senior notes due 2025
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: