BRIEF-Melcolot updates on increases in price and trading volume of its shares

May 23 (Reuters) - Melcolot Ltd
* Has noted increases in price and trading volume of its shares
* Have been informed by Melco Lottventures that Melco Lottventures is in discussions regarding possible sale of its entire shareholding in co
* "Melco Lottventures has informed us that no legally binding agreement for sale of its shareholding in co has been entered into"
* Co confirms, save as disclosed in announcement, it is not aware of any other reason for unusual price and volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: