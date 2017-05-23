FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melcolot updates on increases in price and trading volume of its shares
May 23, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Melcolot updates on increases in price and trading volume of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Melcolot Ltd

* Has noted increases in price and trading volume of its shares

* Have been informed by Melco Lottventures that Melco Lottventures is in discussions regarding possible sale of its entire shareholding in co

* "Melco Lottventures has informed us that no legally binding agreement for sale of its shareholding in co has been entered into"

* Co confirms, save as disclosed in announcement, it is not aware of any other reason for unusual price and volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

