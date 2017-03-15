FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melcor 2016 FFO per share down 22 pct to $1.28
March 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Melcor 2016 FFO per share down 22 pct to $1.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Melcor Developments Ltd

* Melcor developments announces 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share

* Melcor developments ltd - funds from operations (ffo) per share was down 22% to $1.28 in 2016 compared to $1.64 in 2015

* Melcor developments ltd - "expect variations in market demand based on region and asset class to continue in 2017"

* Melcor developments ltd - also expect kelowna and lethbridge to remain unaffected by pressures of our other markets in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

