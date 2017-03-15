BRIEF-Melcor Developments says CEO and President Brian Baker resigned

March 15 (Reuters) - Melcor Developments Ltd
* Melcor developments announces changes to executive team
* Says ceo and president brian baker resigned
* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017
* Says rayburn is currently executive vice president of melcor developments ltd. And ceo of melcor reit
* Melcor developments ltd says baker will assist with transition as senior advisor until june 30, 2017
* Melcor developments ltd - effective april 26, at melcor's annual general meeting, timothy melton will transition to position of chairman of board