BRIEF-Melcor Developments says CEO and President Brian Baker resigned

March 15 (Reuters) - Melcor Developments Ltd

* Melcor developments announces changes to executive team

* Says ceo and president brian baker resigned

* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017

* Says rayburn is currently executive vice president of melcor developments ltd. And ceo of melcor reit

* Melcor developments ltd says baker will assist with transition as senior advisor until june 30, 2017

* Melcor developments ltd - effective april 26, at melcor's annual general meeting, timothy melton will transition to position of chairman of board