5 months ago
BRIEF-Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

* Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Andrew Melton will be appointed president & chief executive officer of Melcor REIT effective April 15, 2017

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Melton will step down as chairman of board but will remain a trustee

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Ralph Young will assume position of chairman of board effective April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

