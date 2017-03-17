BRIEF-Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes

March 17 (Reuters) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

* Melcor REIT announces executive and trustee changes

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Andrew Melton will be appointed president & chief executive officer of Melcor REIT effective April 15, 2017

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Melton will step down as chairman of board but will remain a trustee

* Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Ralph Young will assume position of chairman of board effective April 15, 2017