4 months ago
BRIEF-Melexis Q1 sales rise 13 percent to 123.6 million euros
#Semiconductors
April 20, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Melexis Q1 sales rise 13 percent to 123.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Melexis NV:

* Sales for the first quarter of 2017 were 123.6 million euros ($132.56 million), an increase of 13 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year

* Expects sales in the second quarter of 2017 to be around the level of 127 million euros

* Q1 gross margin was 56.6 million euros, an increase of 15 pct compared to the same quarter of last year

* For 2017 expects sales growth to be between 11 percent and 15 percent, a gross profit margin around 45 percent and an operating margin around 25 percent

* Q1 net income 25.4 million euros versus 22.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating result 31.5 million euros versus 27.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2pi0pD3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

