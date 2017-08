BRIEF-Melia Hotels Q1 EBITDA up 3 pct YoY

May 10 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 420.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 398.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 67.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (REVPAR) OWNED AND LEASED 77.4 EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 71.4 EUROS AT END-MARCH 2016

* SEES 2017 MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT REVPAR INCREASE MAINLY EXPLAINED BY PRICE

