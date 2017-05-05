BRIEF-Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
May 5 Melia Hotels International SA:
* Says to propose gross dividend of 0.1315 euros ($0.1443) per share which will be paid on July 11
* Says board resolved to approve and renew euro commercial paper program for up to 300.0 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
* March quarter NPAT 5.5 million rupees versus profit 47 million rupees year ago
* Says will host a news conference at 9:45 A.M. EDT today at Ford world headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: