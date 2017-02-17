FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Memphasys says co and Prime Biologics Pte agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in NSW Supreme Court
February 17, 2017 / 12:51 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Memphasys says co and Prime Biologics Pte agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in NSW Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Memphasys Ltd

* Provides following details and a summary of dispute resolution process it has commenced

* Prime Biologics Pte Ltd ("Prime") and Memphasys Ltd have agreed by mutual consent in legal proceedings in Nsw Supreme Court

* Now filed an application for arbitration in Singapore to hear and resolve dispute between Memphasys, Prime Biologics and Manukan

* Arbitration will primarily deal with s$4.8 million debt associated with fit-out of rental facility that prime is using in singapore

* Memphasys remains optimistic that a positive outcome from arbitration process will be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

