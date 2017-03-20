FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Memscap FY net profit down at 0.1 million euros
March 20, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Memscap FY net profit down at 0.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Memscap SA:

* FY net profit 0.1 million euros ($107,630) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 0.0 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 11.7 million euros versus 12.6 million euros year ago

* Over 2017, the Group intends to optimize its industrial organization in order to increase the flexibility of its production capacities

* In 2017, the Group will accelerate its disengagement from low-margin services activities in favor of development of its intellectual property driven activities

* Evolution while potentially impacting Group's profitability in the short term, should enable Group to significantly increase its margins over the coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

