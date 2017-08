April 21 (Reuters) - Memscap SA:

* Q1 2017 consolidated revenue at EUR 2.9 million

* Q1 operating loss EUR 0.3 million ($321,510.00) versus no income year ago

* Q1 net loss EUR 0.3 million versus no income year ago

* Expects to significantly increase its margins over coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)