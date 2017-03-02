BRIEF-Mentor Graphics Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.05

March 2 (Reuters) - Mentor Graphics Corp:

* Mentor Graphics reports fiscal fourth quarter results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 revenue $478 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.4 million

* Mentor Graphics Corp says Q4 bookings were up 20 percent over same quarter a year ago

* Mentor Graphics Corp says company will not provide an outlook for future financial results and is withdrawing all previously issued financial guidance