BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd receives extension to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum stockholders' equity requirement
* Mer Telemanagement Solutions - received notice from listing qualifications department of nasdaq advising it has until August 15, to regain compliance
* Mer Telemanagement-co's plan to regain compliance includes conversion of $1.2 million of outstanding debt owed to former shareholders of Vexigo Ltd into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.