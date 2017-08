March 17 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc

* Mercadolibre inc. Announces new dividend policy to maximize future growth opportunities

* Mercadolibre - approved on march 2, 2017 a change to dividend policy for, providing for fixed quarterly dividend payment in 2017 of $0.15 per share

* Mercadolibre inc says new dividend policy will take effect following payment of $0.15 per share dividend declared by company payable on april 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: