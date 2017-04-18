BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp reports Q1 earnings $0.46/shr

April 18 (Reuters) - Mercantile Bank Corp

* Mercantile Bank Corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mercantile Bank Corp - net interest income during Q1 of 2017 was $25.5 million, down $0.4 million or 1.4 percent from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $31.4 million

* Mercantile Bank Corp - net interest margin was 3.73 percent in Q1 of 2017, down from 3.92 percent in prior-year Q1

* Q1 revenue view $30.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: