May 2 (Reuters) -

* Mercedes-Benz Canada maintains steady growth in April

* Mercedes-Benz Canada - passenger car segment's monthly sales increased by 20.7%, with 2,211 vehicles delivered, up from 1,832 units sold in April 2016

* Mercedes-Benz Canada - retailed 4,355 units in April 2017 for a 2.9% increase over April 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)