BRIEF-EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant
* EyeGate receives milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for EGP-437 for post-operative ocular inflammation and pain in ocular surgery patients
May 5 Mercedes-Benz
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
* Says sales in Europe rose 4 percent to 75,928 units in April
* Says sales in China rose 35 percent to 47,627 units in April
* Says sales in USA fell 8 percent to 26,932 units in April
* Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis