July 6 Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car deliveries in June up 11.1 percent to 209,309 vehicles

* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales +4.3 percent in Europe, +28.3 percent in China, +1.8 percent in U.S.

* Says sales of Smart cars deliveries in June down 4.4 percent to 12,565 vehicles