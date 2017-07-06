BRIEF-Pininfarina sells all unopted rights in cash call
* SELLS ALL 99,080 UNOPTED RIGHTS IN CASH CALL FOR EUR 79,908
July 6 Daimler
* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car deliveries in June up 11.1 percent to 209,309 vehicles
* Says Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales +4.3 percent in Europe, +28.3 percent in China, +1.8 percent in U.S.
* Says sales of Smart cars deliveries in June down 4.4 percent to 12,565 vehicles Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 6 France's new government will take a closer look at how big state energy and transport groups are managed, finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, days after flagging a strategy of state divestment.