4 hours ago
BRIEF-Mercer International qtrly loss per share $0.03
July 27, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Mercer International qtrly loss per share $0.03

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc

* Mercer International Inc. reports 2017 second quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly total revenues $ 283.2 million versus $218.1 million

* Mercer - in quarter, operating performancepartially offset by planned maintenance shut along with foreign exchange losses on foreign currency balances

* Currently expect overall steady pulp demand and pricing in q3 of 2017 in Europe and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

