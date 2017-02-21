BRIEF-Mercer International to acquire one of Germany's largest sawmills, bio-mass power plant

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc:

* Mercer International Inc to acquire one of Germany's largest sawmills and a bio-mass power plant

* Mercer International Inc - deal for $55.1 million plus defined working capital of approximately $9.0 million.

* Mercer international inc - sees operating synergies in range of $4 to $7 million per year from deal

* Mercer international inc - after ramp-up, currently expect to operate friesau facility to produce between 300 and 330 mmfbm of lumber per annum

* Mercer international-during initial integration period of friesau facility, do not expect acquisition to contribute to earnings