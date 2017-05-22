May 22 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck announces presentation of phase 2 results for
MK-7264, an investigational, p2x3 receptor antagonist, being
evaluated for the treatment of chronic cough
* Highest dose evaluated, 50 mg, reduced awake cough
frequency primary endpoint, by 37 percent from baseline relative
to placebo
* Lower doses (7.5 mg and 20 mg) were not statistically
significant
* Merck plans to discuss results and phase 3 clinical
development plan for MK-7264 with regulatory agencies later this
year
* One patient in placebo group and six patients in 50 mg
treatment group discontinued due to taste-related adverse events
