3 months ago
June 2, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Merck announces updated longer-term overall survival data from evaluating keytruda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* ‍announced updated longer-term overall survival (OS) data from Keynote-006, phase 3 study evaluating keytruda (pembrolizumab)​

* Data showed sustained superior survival outcomes for patients receiving keytruda versus ipilimumab in patients who were treatment-naïve

* ‍After a median follow-up of 9.7 months since stopping treatment, estimated PFS was 91 percent ​

* With longer follow-up, adverse events have remained consistent with previously reported safety data​

* ‍there was one treatment-related death in keytruda arm in the Keynote-006 study​

* 91 percent patients who discontinued treatment at two years were alive without progression of disease after a median follow-up of nearly 10 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

