April 10 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck & Co Inc - CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $24.2 million

* Merck & Co Inc - CFO Robert Davis's total compensation for 2016 was $7.5 million versus $7.3 million in 2015