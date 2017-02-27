BRIEF-Almost Family Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Almost Family reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Merck Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 182 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 2.40 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 145.7 million rupees ; net sales was 2.32 billion rupees
* Says reappointed Anand Nambiar as MD for 5 yrs with effect from Oct 1, 2017
* Says recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2mvb1dj) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump is to nominate Washington lawyer Noel Francisco for the position of solicitor general, the government's top advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, according to two sources familiar with the hiring process.
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests coverage after Obamacare will be less affordable, insurers and industry experts said on Tuesday, raising questions about whether Americans will enroll and insurance companies will enter the market.