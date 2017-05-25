FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck enters exclusive worldwide license agreement with Teijin Pharma
May 25, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Merck enters exclusive worldwide license agreement with Teijin Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck enters exclusive worldwide license agreement with Teijin Pharma for investigational antibody candidate targeting TAU

* Merck & Co Inc - under terms of agreement Merck will have exclusive world-wide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize anti-TAU antibody.

* Says Teijin Pharma will receive royalties on product sales and retains an option to co-promote an approved product in Japan

* Merck & Co Inc - will make an upfront payment to Teijin Pharma who is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments

* Merck & Co Inc - Merck will make an upfront payment to Teijin Pharma who is eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

